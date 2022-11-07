See All Spine Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.

Dr. Gurley works at Cleveland Spine Institute in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jerold P. Gurley M.d. PC Inc.
    7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A421, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
  • Southwest General Health Center
  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Deleted with back pain for along time, the short of it is, he got me out of pain. Do your PT like you are supposed to and surgery is well worth it. Plus he has a wonderful sense of humor and makes you feel at ease
    — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD
    About Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902993512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation-Spine Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital-Orthopaedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurley works at Cleveland Spine Institute in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gurley’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

