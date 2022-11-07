Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Locations
Jerold P. Gurley M.d. PC Inc.7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A421, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Deleted with back pain for along time, the short of it is, he got me out of pain. Do your PT like you are supposed to and surgery is well worth it. Plus he has a wonderful sense of humor and makes you feel at ease
About Dr. Jerold Gurley, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902993512
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation-Spine Surgery Fellowship
- Henry Ford Hospital-Orthopaedic Surgery
- Med Coll Of Ohio
