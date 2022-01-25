See All Neurologists in Rosedale, MD
Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD

Neurology
5 (73)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Dr. Fleishman works at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Brachial Plexus Palsy, Headache and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
10 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.
    9000 FRANKLIN SQUARE DR, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-7320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Headache
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Headache
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fleishman?

    Jan 25, 2022
    Dr. Fleishman is a caring doctor who explains everything well and answers any questions I have. He is great!!
    Jennifer Skwarek — Jan 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fleishman to family and friends

    Dr. Fleishman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fleishman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD.

    About Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245209568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fleishman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleishman works at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rosedale, MD. View the full address on Dr. Fleishman’s profile.

    Dr. Fleishman has seen patients for Brachial Plexus Palsy, Headache and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleishman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.