Dr. Fleishman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Fleishman works at
Locations
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 FRANKLIN SQUARE DR, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleishman is a caring doctor who explains everything well and answers any questions I have. He is great!!
About Dr. Jerold Fleishman, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245209568
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleishman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleishman works at
Dr. Fleishman has seen patients for Brachial Plexus Palsy, Headache and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleishman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.