Dr. Jerod Darnell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jerod Darnell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Locations
Jerod Darnell Dpm Pllc1290 Montgomery Ave Ste B, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 327-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen him twice, and both times he was through and professional. His office staff is as nice as can be. Wait times were very reasonable. I would recommend him!!
About Dr. Jerod Darnell, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083874788
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darnell has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Darnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darnell.
