Dr. Jermaine Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS.



Dr. Gray works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS with other offices in Camp Hill, PA, Hershey, PA and Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.