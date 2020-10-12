Dr. Jermaine Clarke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jermaine Clarke, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jermaine Clarke, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Grayson Digestive Disease Consultants204 Medical Dr, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 364-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clark is a wonderful daughter who helped me for many years even saw me when I didn't have any money let me pay him out at $20 a month waiting for my SSI so he could give me a colonoscopy I missed one payment though and his secretary would not allow me to come back when I did get my Medicaid Dr Clark could have made 40 or $50,000 but because his secretary would not work with me I had to find another doctor too bad he was pretty awesome so he's a great doctor but his staff sucks
About Dr. Jermaine Clarke, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841498094
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.