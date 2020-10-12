Overview

Dr. Jermaine Clarke, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke works at Greyson Digestion Disease Consultants in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.