Dr. Jerlyn McCleod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCleod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerlyn McCleod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerlyn McCleod, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Dr. McCleod works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic408 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 702-7222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCleod?
We have two children who have trauma and Dr. McLeod is now treating both of them. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field. Under her care both of our children have been stable. They both have PTSD and Bipolar 1 as well as other psychiatric disorders just as serious. Dr Mcleod is a blessing to our family, she is personable, and easy to talk to. She listens when spoken to and replies with a kind heart. One of the best Psychiatrists our children have seen and very well the best in Dothan
About Dr. Jerlyn McCleod, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1972659407
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hosptial
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCleod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCleod accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCleod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCleod works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McCleod. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCleod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCleod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCleod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.