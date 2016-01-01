Dr. Jerita Dubash, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerita Dubash, DO
Overview
Dr. Jerita Dubash, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, VA.
Dr. Dubash works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Mental Health Academic Medicine - Salem1906 Braeburn Dr Ste 1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 202-7445
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubash?
About Dr. Jerita Dubash, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1659697126
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubash works at
Dr. Dubash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.