Dr. Belsha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerissa Belsha, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerissa Belsha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Belsha works at
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group6769 Lake Woodlands Dr Ste E, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 210-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We LOVE her. She even answered my emails when she was on vacation last month.
About Dr. Jerissa Belsha, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730412065
Education & Certifications
- UT Houston HSC
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belsha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belsha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Belsha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belsha.
