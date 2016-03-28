Dr. Jerina Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerina Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerina Kapoor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Bombay and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates, Samaritan Office2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 830, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1567Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kapoor is an amazing physician and great human being. I have been to so many physicians in the Bay Area because of my job and transfers - but I keep coming back to her for both my kids. She provided amazing advice regarding nutrition and WellCare and both my kids love her so much. Thank you to her, I am never worried about kids being sick or don't feel like I have anyone who is not there to take care of them. I have never had an issue getting into the clinic when my children have been sick.
About Dr. Jerina Kapoor, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1174673008
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
