Dr. Jeri Williams, MD

Neurology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeri Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Williams works at PREMIER MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Medical Associates
    3838 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 323-5300
  2. 2
    Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology
    8327 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 679-3590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Migraine
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Migraine

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 24, 2019
    Dr. Williams is a kind, caring, knowledgeable physician. I have referred many of my personal friends and family to her because I know they will be taken care of.
    About Dr. Jeri Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285825455
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uab Hospital
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson Hosp-UMDNJ
    Internship
    • Sioux Falls Fam Prac Res
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeri Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at PREMIER MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

