Overview

Dr. Jeri Vergeldt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in International Falls, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Vergeldt works at Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.