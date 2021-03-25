Dr. Shuster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeri Shuster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeri Shuster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Shuster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeri Shuster MD Women's Center11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 204, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-5700
- 2 9821 Broken Land Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 730-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuster?
I have received outstanding care from Katie Cervi and Dr. Shuster for years. It is unfortunate that patients post bad reviews about the doctors because of an unpleasant experience with a staff member. The current staff are excellent, efficient and courteous. I appreciate getting through quickly by phone, unlike larger practices. The medical care is definitely five stars!
About Dr. Jeri Shuster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487644894
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuster works at
Dr. Shuster has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.