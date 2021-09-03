Overview

Dr. Jeri Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Primary Care for Women in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.