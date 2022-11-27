See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jeri Fitzpatrick, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (5)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeri Fitzpatrick, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Snow Emch Navarre Fitzpatrick Jalovec in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Snow Emch Navarre Fitzpatrick Jalovec
    4535 Harding Pike Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 269-4557

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeri Fitzpatrick, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477559094
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Snow Emch Navarre Fitzpatrick Jalovec in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Fitzpatrick’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

