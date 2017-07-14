See All Ophthalmologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Jeremy Wolfe, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Jeremy Wolfe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Wolfe works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI, Wyandotte, MI, Holt, MI and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Retinal Consultants P C
    Associated Retinal Consultants P C
3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (248) 288-2280
    St. Clair Shores
    St. Clair Shores
25631 Little Mack Ave Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 (586) 552-2092
    Consultants in Ophthalmic
    Consultants in Ophthalmic
100 Oak St, Wyandotte, MI 48192 (734) 720-0906
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (248) 288-2280
    Holt Eye Care
    Holt Eye Care
2040 Aurelius Rd Ste 5, Holt, MI 48842 (734) 572-1200
    Rosenbaum Eye & Laser Center
    Rosenbaum Eye & Laser Center
3390 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 (734) 572-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 14, 2017
    Dr. Jeremy Wolfe has helped me more than any other doctor with my neovascular AMD. I have been dealing with my left eye problem for the past 15 years+. My vision is 100 percent better than it has ever been for many years. Dr. Wolfe visits are joy. He makes a person feel comfortable in conversation, regarding prognosis and need for follow up care. In all honesty, I would not hesitate recommending Dr. Wolfe to anyone in need of eye care. A wonderful young man!
    Daniel P. Morse in Bay City, MI — Jul 14, 2017
    About Dr. Jeremy Wolfe, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356365514
    Education & Certifications

    • Willis Eye Institute
    • Emory University
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve University
