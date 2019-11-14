Overview

Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Wiygul works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.