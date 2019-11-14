Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiygul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, kind, compassionate and professional Physician. Great skills. Excellent staff and lovely office. Can highly recommend Dr Wiygul
About Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922298066
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
