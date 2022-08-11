Dr. Jeremy Weiss, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Weiss, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Weiss, DO is an Urology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Denver Urology Clinic9141 Grant St Ste 245, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 388-9321MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Urology Clinic4545 E 9th Ave Ste 480, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-9321
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss explained exactly what he was doing down there and did so in a calm yet timely fashion. No complaints here.
About Dr. Jeremy Weiss, DO
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447451570
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas
- University of North Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.