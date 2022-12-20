See All Otolaryngologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (395)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

Dr. Watkins works at Fort Worth ENT in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Laryngitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Worth ENT
    5751 Edwards Ranch Rd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Laryngitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Laryngitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 395 ratings
    Patient Ratings (395)
    5 Star
    (374)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Outstanding and detailed informative information that gave me confidence of his abilities.
    Clint — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780800938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watkins works at Fort Worth ENT in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Watkins’s profile.

    Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Acute Laryngitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    395 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

