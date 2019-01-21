See All General Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Jeremy Warren, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Warren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Warren works at Minimal Access Surgery in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minimal Access Surgery
    905 Verdae Blvd Ste 202, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 21, 2019
    Dr. Warren is a great and caring doctor. He never rushes through when he is seeing me and always answers any questions that I might have. I would highly recommended him to anyone. When I have called the office to ask a question or to get an appointment everyone is nice and works to get me in as soon as possible.
    Denise Brinson in Pelzer, SC — Jan 21, 2019
    About Dr. Jeremy Warren, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396962189
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • General Surgery
