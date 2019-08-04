Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Warner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Warner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Warner works at
Locations
Wilkes and Warner Pediatrics Pllc3320 Tates Creek Rd Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40502 Directions (859) 269-4604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Warner and staff. They are always very accommodating and the wait is minimal.
About Dr. Jeremy Warner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831232750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
