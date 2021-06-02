Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Hca Houston Healthcare Clear Lake500 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 333-1300
-
2
Houston Spine & Neuro Surgery Center18333 Egret Bay Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 333-1300
-
3
Baylor College of Medicine333 N Texas Ave, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 557-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful to find Dr. Wang. My hands and arms were going numb and I was frightened. He's a good listener and heard my concerns. After several test it became clear that my neck area was the problem. He did a procedure on me called ACDF which is a neck fusion. I healed quickly and feel so much better now. We are very lucky to have this skilled neurosurgeon nearby. His office location is great for our NASA, Clear Lake area.
About Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1114965928
Education & Certifications
- Piedmont Hospital
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Cornell U Med Coll/NY Presby Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
