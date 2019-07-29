Dr. Jeremy Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Waldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Waldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Waldman Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Pllc17 Riverside St Ste 105, Nashua, NH 03062 Directions (603) 577-5559
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful!! I had the best experience with Dr. Waldman! He was recommended through a friend and she was absolutely right, he is fantastic. He is a wonderful person that you can talk easily with but more importantly, he work was perfection! I had a tummy tuck for my own mental health and I couldn't be more happy about it. I feel 110% better about myself and he made that happen. My before and after body is astonishing! He was so accommodating, very personable, and so easy to communicate with. The staff at the office is always helpful and friendly and they kept a close eye on me during my recovery. I am completely done with my time at the office and was a little sad to hear that I didn't have to go back. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Waldman!
About Dr. Jeremy Waldman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Plastic Surgery
