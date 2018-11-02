Overview

Dr. Jeremy Van Buren, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Van Buren works at Phoenix Ophthalmologists PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.