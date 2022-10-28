Overview

Dr. Jeremy Urbanczyk, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Urbanczyk works at Sherman Orthopedics in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.