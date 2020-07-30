Dr. Jeremy Thomas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Thomas, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Triangle Foot and Ankle Specialist1720 NW Maynard Rd, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 851-3435
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Carolina Hospital
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to numerous foot docs over the past years and I can tell you Dr. Thomas knows his stuff. He was extremely helpful and gave me no nonsense exercises to do for my plantar fasciitis. I don't know why I didn't go earlier ....I was so much better after my first visit and honestly I never expected it to get better...I was so happy for his care. I think he is an excellent doctor who knows his field of expertise. I trust my whole family and friends with his care. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jeremy Thomas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
