Dr. Jeremy Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Triangle Foot and Ankle Specialist in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.