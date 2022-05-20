Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lee Memorial Health System13778 Plantation Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-0454
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks for the team that repaired my wounds.
About Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL
