Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tamir works at Lee Physician Group - Wound Care in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lee Memorial Health System
    13778 Plantation Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-0454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2022
    Thanks for the team that repaired my wounds.
    — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1871749663
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Tamir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamir works at Lee Physician Group - Wound Care in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tamir’s profile.

    Dr. Tamir has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

