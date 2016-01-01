Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD
Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Family Health Center At Faunce Cnrthe300C FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 998-6100
Jeremy Stern, MD Inc.300 Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 998-6100
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
- New York Med College
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Indiana Univ
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.