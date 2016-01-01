Overview

Dr. Jeremy Stern, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stern works at Southcoast Health Hand Surgery in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.