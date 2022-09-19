Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Statton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists Cumming2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 340, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-6500Monday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pm
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
OrthoAtlanta Newnan354 Newnan Crossing Byp Ste 200, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 460-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very satisfying and successful
About Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770621393
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati/Wellington Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
- University Of Louisville Med School
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
