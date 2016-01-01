Overview

Dr. Jeremy Starr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.



Dr. Starr works at Bear Lake Community Health Center in Garden City, UT with other offices in North Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.