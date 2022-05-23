Dr. Jeremy Spector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Spector, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Spector, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates44 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 274-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After taking Dr Spector's advice my symptoms resolved and I have been feeling much better. He is very thorough and explains things very well.
About Dr. Jeremy Spector, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992794408
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spector has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spector has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spector on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.