Dr. Jeremy Snyder, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Snyder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Snyder works at University Of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Unm Truman Health Services
    801 Encino Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 (505) 272-1312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Unm Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Fungal Nail Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Fungal Nail Infection
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jeremy Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1790103612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at University Of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    Dr. Snyder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

