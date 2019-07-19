Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Pembroke15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (844) 783-3736
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Brigham Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center850 Boylston St Ste 130, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-5322
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have seen in 30 years you might have to wait to see him but he is worth it he takes the time to listen and then explains your options he made me feel like a person not a number he Repaired my Achilles tendon and has provided excellent post surgical care as well you might have to wait when you have your visit but is because he is the best and gives each patient his full attention
About Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063574903
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
