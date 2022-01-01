See All Plastic Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Sinkin works at Rutgers Health in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-1995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Transgender Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 01, 2022
Very difficult to get on the phone.
— Jan 01, 2022
About Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629392147
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|University of Rochester
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sinkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sinkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sinkin works at Rutgers Health in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sinkin’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinkin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

