Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD
Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 705-1995
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very difficult to get on the phone.
About Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester
- Plastic Surgery
