Dr. Jeremy Sikora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Sikora, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Dayton Children's.
Locations
Family Allergy & Asthma - Beavercreek, OH2359 Lakeview Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 431-0721
Allergy & Asthma Associates8501 Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 237-5101
Allergy & Asthma Associates2121 E High St Ste C, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 323-3585
Hospital Affiliations
- Dayton Children's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sikora is really great he takes his time explaining to you. He’s got me on the right track with my allergies. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Jeremy Sikora, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679667828
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Wright St U/Wright Patterson Air Force Base Med Ctr
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Practice Locations:
