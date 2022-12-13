Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Sharp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Sharp, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Olathe, KS.
Dr. Sharp works at
Locations
1
Kansas City Physician Partners17795 W 106th St Ste 102, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Kansas City Physician Partners Inc.4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 661-9990Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology4330 Wornall Rd Ste 40, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sharp for lower back pain. He connected seemingly unrelated symptoms to explore diagnosis. He took my pain seriously and explains options and next steps clearly, and has a conversational and collaborative bedside manner. 2 locations to see him and scheduling has been easy with the office staff. Referral for imaging has been difficult, but I put that on the imaging provider, not this office.
About Dr. Jeremy Sharp, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharp works at
Dr. Sharp has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.