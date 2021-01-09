Dr. Jeremy Scobee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scobee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Scobee, MD
Dr. Jeremy Scobee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group Louisville OB/GYN950 Breckenridge Ln Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology4001 Kresge Way Ste 134, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN6208 PRESTON HWY, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
Great!!!!!! Thank you Dr.Scobee
About Dr. Jeremy Scobee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Louisville Sch of Med
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
