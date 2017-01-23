Dr. Jeremy Schweitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Schweitzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Schweitzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Locations
Santa Paula Memorial Hospital825 N 10th St, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 652-6201
Anacapa Surgical Specialties300 Hillmont Ave Ste 401, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeremy Schweitzer is an excellent surgeon specializing in colon/rectal surgery. I was told that he is the only registered and certified colon/rectal surgeon in Ventura. He will go to bat for you because he cares and respects his patients 100%. I have had one major surgery with him related to cancer nearly four years ago, and unfortunately I will have another major surgery on Jan. 26th he will be performing, too. And, I know that I am in the BEST OF CARE with Dr. Jeremy Schweitzer!
About Dr. Jeremy Schweitzer, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174687297
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Colon and Rectal Cli
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schweitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schweitzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweitzer has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schweitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.