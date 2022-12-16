Overview

Dr. Jeremy Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Schwartz works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.