Dr. Jeremy Schenkein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Schenkein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.
Locations
Hanover Office7497 Right Flank Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 320-4243Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeremy Schenkein, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schenkein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schenkein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schenkein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schenkein has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schenkein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenkein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenkein.
