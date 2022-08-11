Dr. Jeremy Sant, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Sant, DDS
Dr. Jeremy Sant, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Oakwood Family Dental Care1025 W Ocotillo Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 895-9331Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I was very pleased with the way Dr. Sant communicated what would happen at each stage of the procedure. He made sure that I would be as comfortable as possible.
About Dr. Jeremy Sant, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1306208681
Dr. Sant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sant accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sant.
