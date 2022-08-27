Dr. Salas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Salas, MD
Dr. Jeremy Salas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Llpc1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 707, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 747-7517
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been sick for years with multiple things. He is the ONLY Dr. that has been able to follow through and dig down and find the causes of my issues. I trust him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Jeremy Salas, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447447487
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.