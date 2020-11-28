Dr. Ruskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Ruskin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Ruskin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ.
Locations
- 1 234 Industrial Way W Ste B200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 540-1916
-
2
New Jersey Hand Surgery780 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr.Ruskin through emergency room visit for a traumatic hand injury . Amazing job repairing the fingers. Skilled surgeon awesome Doctor. Highly recommend. Saved my husband's fingers..
About Dr. Jeremy Ruskin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1902226673
