Overview

Dr. Jeremy Ruskin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    234 Industrial Way W Ste B200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 540-1916
  2. 2
    New Jersey Hand Surgery
    780 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 28, 2020
    Saw Dr.Ruskin through emergency room visit for a traumatic hand injury . Amazing job repairing the fingers. Skilled surgeon awesome Doctor. Highly recommend. Saved my husband's fingers..
    — Nov 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Ruskin, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Ruskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902226673
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruskin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruskin.

