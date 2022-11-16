Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Brandon1139 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Riverview13015 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Dr. Rogers was easy to talk with. He explained in detail and provided solutions. The staff and other physicians were professional and respectful. A very nice facility.
About Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740477447
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.