Overview

Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Tampa Bay ENT & Cosmetic Surgery in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.