Dr. Jeremy Rinard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Rinard, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Rinard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Rinard works at
Locations
-
1
Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital - Dermatology & Plastic Surgery4403 Harrison Blvd Ste, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5623
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rinard?
I love Dr. Rinard! He listens. He is friendly. He is knowledgable. He is kind. I had reconstructive surgery for mastectomy. I really appreciate all he did.
About Dr. Jeremy Rinard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861637225
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinard works at
Dr. Rinard has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.