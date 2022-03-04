Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Richmon works at
Locations
-
1
Main Campus243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3669
-
2
Atrius Kenmore Square133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-2219Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Massachusetts Eye And Ear243 Charles 11 Fl St Rm 1199, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-3669
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MaineCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Network Health
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richmon is always professional and personable. He has a positive attitude, a good sense of humor and easily puts one at ease. He also explains procedures and risks in a straightforward manner and always checks for concerns or questions.
About Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871658369
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye & Ear Inf-Harvard Med Sch
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Amherst College
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richmon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richmon works at
Dr. Richmon has seen patients for Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richmon speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richmon, there are benefits to both methods.