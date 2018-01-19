See All Plastic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Jeremy Pyle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Pyle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, WakeMed Raleigh Campus and Wilson Medical Center.

Dr. Pyle works at Amelia Aesthetics in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amelia Aesthetics
    2304 Wesvill Ct Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 785-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus
  • Wilson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 19, 2018
    Dr Pyle and the staff are wonderful! I would highly recommend this surgeon for a tummy tuck!
    — Jan 19, 2018
    About Dr. Jeremy Pyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245410901
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Dayton
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
