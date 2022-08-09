Dr. Jeremy Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Pollock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Pollock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Pollock works at
Locations
St Josephs Cardiovsclar Assocs7505 Osler Dr Ste 103, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Jeremy Pollock, is friendly, non judgmental, helpful, and encouraging. He takes the time to explain, and answer questions. I feel that he cares about the health of his patients! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeremy Pollock, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124310289
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
