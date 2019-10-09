Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinyard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Pinyard works at
Locations
1
Nashville Addiction Clinic5515 Edmondson Pike Ste 118, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions
2
EnTour Health, LLC640 Massman Dr # 2101, Nashville, TN 37210 Directions (615) 997-0812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful doctor that Actually cares about all of his patients and their well-being , one of the most genuine doctors I've ever met! You will never feel like just another patient in his presence !!
About Dr. Jeremy Pinyard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1689933301
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Pinyard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinyard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinyard works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinyard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinyard.
