Dr. Jeremy Pins, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Pins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianola, IA.
Locations
Dental Professionals200 N B St, Indianola, IA 50125 Directions (515) 328-4230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I always receive quality care by people that know what they're doing. Good people all the way around.
About Dr. Jeremy Pins, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1174605976
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pins accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.