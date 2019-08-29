See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jeremy Perse, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeremy Perse, DPM

Internal Medicine
4 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Perse, DPM is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Perse works at Oak Street Health Westown in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Westown
    10688 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 488-3980
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Glenville
    10553 Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 243-0666
  3. 3
    Oak Street Health Lee Harvard
    16888 Harvard Ave, Cleveland, OH 44128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 488-3981

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perse?

    Aug 29, 2019
    Dr Perse was great. Scheduling was easy. Didn’t wait too long in the room. Awesome
    — Aug 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Perse, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeremy Perse, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perse to family and friends

    Dr. Perse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeremy Perse, DPM.

    About Dr. Jeremy Perse, DPM

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1811243397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Perse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perse works at Oak Street Health Westown in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Perse’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.